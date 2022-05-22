Teenager gifted first £700 Tesco Jubilee Card to celebrate ‘royally good’ people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teenager gifted first £700 Tesco Jubilee Card to celebrate ‘royally good’ people

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 12.03am
Tesco Jubilee Card recipient Sebbie Hall (Tesco/PA)
Tesco Jubilee Card recipient Sebbie Hall (Tesco/PA)

A teenager who has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity has been awarded the first Tesco Jubilee Card in celebration of “royally good” people.

Sebbie Hall, 19, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, has learning and physical difficulties, and began raising money through acts of kindness for strangers during the coronavirus pandemic.

He has since raised more than £40,000 for charities that support young people with disabilities and learning needs.

Tesco Jubilee
Tesco Jubilee Card recipient Sebbie Hall (Tesco/PA)

Tesco has rewarded Mr Hall with the first Tesco Jubilee Card, a £700 gift which can be spent in store or online – it was delivered by a Tesco delivery corgi called Iggy Pup.

The supermarket will give 70 more Jubilee Cards out over a 10-day period, rewarding community heroes to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Ashley Hall, Sebbie’s mother, said: “Sebbie started his acts of kindness because he wanted to make other people smile in lockdown, so it’s lovely for the roles to be reversed and to see him being celebrated.

“He’s actually just sent one of the teddy bears he’s made to the Queen to celebrate her jubilee, so we thought it was her corgi coming to thank us.

“A huge thank you Tesco for making his day – he’s absolutely thrilled. He always puts others first, so we’re encouraging him to treat himself with this very special card.”

Tesco is asking people to nominate their own local heroes for a Jubilee Card by using the hashtag #TescoJubileeHeroes on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Tesco Jubilee
Tesco delivery corgi Iggy with a Jubilee Card (Tesco/PA)

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco chief customer officer, said: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a real opportunity to come together and celebrate our incredible monarch.

“However, we also want to take the opportunity to recognise everyday heroes across the country who are having a positive impact on their local communities.

“Sometimes, those who deserve it the most don’t get the recognition they deserve.

“We wanted to use this moment and provide a platform for people to celebrate their own community queens (and kings) who make Britain great through their selfless acts.

“We felt Sebbie was a perfect candidate to receive the first ever Tesco Jubilee Card, as his incredible fundraising efforts have made a huge difference to hundreds of children in his local area.”

