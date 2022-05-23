B&Q owner posts ‘resilient’ trading as supply issues ease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
B&Q owner posts ‘resilient’ trading as supply issues ease

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 7.57am
B&Q owner Kingfisher has revealed ‘resilient’ sales (Paul Faith/PA)
B&Q owner Kingfisher has revealed 'resilient' sales (Paul Faith/PA)

B&Q’s parent company Kingfisher has reported “resilient” trading as product availability improved following recent supply pressures.

The London-listed group, which also owns the Screwfix brand, said sales were in line with expectations after they dipped by 5.8% to £3.24 billion over the three months to April 30 against the same period last year.

This also represented a 16.2% like-for-like increase against pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

Kingfisher told shareholders it also saw an improvement in its sales decline over the first two weeks of May, edging 2.5% lower against sales from the same period last year.

The group highlighted that this has been driven by “resilient demand” across both its DIY and trade operations.

Adjusted pre-tax profits for the current year are therefore in line with previous guidance of roughly £770 million.

However, Kingfisher said it remains “mindful” of the heightened economic and geopolitical uncertainty which has emerged since the start of the year.

Thierry Garnier, chief executive officer of Kingfisher, said: “We continue to effectively manage inflationary and supply chain pressures.

“As a result, our product availability is now very close to ‘normal’ levels across all our banners, and we continue to deliver value for our customers through our own exclusive brands and competitive prices.

“Looking forward, we are reiterating our profit guidance for full year 2022-23.

“We are focused on delivering on our strategic objectives and growth initiatives, including the growth of our scalable ecommerce marketplace, the expansion of Screwfix in the UK and France, new store openings in Poland, and further increasing our trade customer base.”

Kingfisher also confirmed plans to hand a further £300 million back to shareholders in its latest share buyback programme.

