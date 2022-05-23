Hybrid working on the rise as fewer staff work purely from home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hybrid working on the rise as fewer staff work purely from home

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 11.47am Updated: May 23 2022, 1.25pm
Many workers have started to commute to work at least part of the time (Victoria Jones/PA)
Nearly a third of employees who work from home say there are no disadvantages to doing so, as new data showed an upswing in hybrid working patterns.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) also found that 41% of businesses said they are allowing staff to work from home permanently, at least part of the time, because it increases productivity.

Around one in seven working adults in the UK (14%) said they were purely doing their jobs from home offices in late April and early May.

Reasons given by businesses for allowing homeworking permanently
(PA Graphics)

Another 24% said they had adopted hybrid working patterns when they are in an office or other workplace part of the time.

The proportion of people working purely from home has plunged in the last year, as pandemic restrictions were lifted.

But the data suggests that many of these workers have instead picked up hybrid work patterns.

The number of hybrid workers has more than doubled compared with a year ago while those who travel into work every day is more or less stable.

Currently 46% of workers say they commute to a workplace every day.

However the ONS said it changed the way it asked some questions in April, so new figures might not be directly comparable with the old.

The data also shows a clear difference between those on different incomes.

Those earning above £40,000 a year were the most likely to be doing hybrid work (38%), while only 8% of people making less than £15,000 a year said the same.

Staff were most likely to say that the benefits of working from home included improved work-life balance (78%), fewer distractions (53%), completing work faster (52%) and improved wellbeing (47%).

Only 8% said that there were no advantages.

Meanwhile 31% said there were no disadvantages.

Overall 48% of home workers say they find it more difficult to work with others, while 26% said they were more distracted at home.

Among businesses, 60% said their staff wellbeing had improved due to working from home, and other benefits included reduced overhead costs (43%), increased productivity (41%) and reduced carbon emissions (25%).

