Households make fewer transactions but spending stays level as rising costs bite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Households make fewer transactions but spending stays level as rising costs bite

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 3.07pm
Some 212 million transactions were made in April compared with just over 217 million in March (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Some 212 million transactions were made in April compared with just over 217 million in March (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Households made fewer transactions in April, but the amount they spent did not drop, in a “clear sign” of the impact of rising prices, according to Britain’s biggest building society.

The Nationwide Building Society’s members made around five million fewer transactions than they did the previous month.

Some 212 million transactions made in April compared with just over 217 million in March.

Despite the drop in the number of transactions, the total amount spent by members in April remained broadly similar to March, Nationwide said.

This suggests that while people may be trying to cut back on the number of purchases they make, the cost of what they are buying has increased.

Spending on holidays, cruises and airline travel as well as eating and drinking out and leisure remained higher than a year earlier, reflecting the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Spending on essentials was also higher than a year ago, reflecting increased costs, particularly around fuel, food and utilities, Nationwide said.

There was month-on-month growth in some spending categories in April, including on gardening and clothing.

There was a 10% month-on-month fall in the amount spent on subscriptions in April, perhaps reflecting some households’ attempts to cut back on bills.

Spending on charities was also down compared with March, although charity spending remained higher compared with April 2021.

Mark Nalder, head of payments at Nationwide Building Society, said: “We’ve seen a drop in the number of transactions made by members during the month.

“However, with spend remaining at the same level, it is a clear sign of rising costs for goods and services – both those that we need and those that we want.

“This is more than offsetting the reduced number of transactions people are making and something we continue to watch.”

He said that with 9% inflation, “household finances are really feeling the pinch”.

Mr Nalder continued: “It’s therefore perhaps no surprise that people are trying to make cutbacks where and when they can, in order to save money and divert it towards paying the big bills.

“As we head into the summer months, it will be interesting to see how people balance the need to save money with the want to enjoy their life with family and friends, especially with the upcoming Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

“However, we do expect overall spending to shrink slightly in the months ahead as the rising cost of living continues to mount pressure on household finances.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier