Tube workers to stage strike amid dispute over job losses

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 5.27pm
Jubilee line trains parked at the London Underground Stratford Market Depot in Stratford, east London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jubilee line trains parked at the London Underground Stratford Market Depot in Stratford, east London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Thousands of London Underground workers are to stage a 24-hour strike after the Jubilee bank holiday in a dispute over jobs.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on June 6, threatening huge disruption to Tube services.

The union is protesting over plans to cut hundreds of jobs.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Transport for London is trying to bulldoze through 600 job losses on London Underground and our members are not prepared to accept that.

“Station staff play a crucial role in serving the travelling public and were heroes during the 7/7 terrorist attacks.

“Instead of seeking to cut jobs, TfL and Mayor Sadiq Khan need to put further pressure on the government to secure increased funding for the network so we can have a properly staffed modern 21st century Tube.”

London Tube Sign Stock
A London Underground sign (Yui Mok/PA)

Andy Lord, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: “We are extremely disappointed that the RMT has announced unnecessary strike action on June 6 and share Londoners’ frustrations that this, and the linked action short of strike, has been designed to disrupt the Jubilee weekend.

“It is particularly surprising that the RMT has threatened to spoil this moment when the nation is coming together as nobody has or will lose their jobs as a result of the proposals we have set out and there have been no proposals on pension changes.

“If the RMT chooses to go ahead with this unnecessary action, we will do everything we can to minimise any disruption and ensure everyone can still make the most of the capital throughout the Jubilee weekend.

“The devastating impact of the pandemic on TfL finances has made a programme of change urgently necessary but this change is being delivered in a way that ensures nobody loses their jobs so we’re calling on the RMT to work with us, rather than disrupting London’s recovery and our customers, who deserve better.

“We’ve been in regular talks with the RMT and are hoping to find an urgent resolution to this dispute to ensure they can call off this unnecessary action.”

The RMT will hold a demonstration on Tuesday morning at Tottenham Court Road Tube station to coincide with the official opening of the new Crossrail line.

