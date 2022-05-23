Backlog of consumer complaints being driven down, says financial ombudsman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Backlog of consumer complaints being driven down, says financial ombudsman

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 12.02am
Complaints to the service piled up during the coronavirus pandemic (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Financial Ombudsman Service says it has cut a backlog of consumer complaints about firms to around a third of the level at the start of last year.

It now has just over 37,000 unallocated cases, down from around 90,000 previously.

Complaints to the service piled up during the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the efforts to drive down the backlog, a temporary initiative was launched in November 2021 to encourage firms to proactively settle complaints more quickly.

For a limited period, complaints that were proactively settled by businesses before the ombudsman service issued its opinion did not count towards the firm’s “uphold rate” – the proportion of claims against the business that were successful.

The temporary initiative resulted in more than 6,800 cases being settled and £22 million in redress for customers, the service said.

This included more than £10 million of redress in “authorised” scam complaints where people were tricked into handing money over, with more than 2,000 victims being refunded the money they had lost.

The average offer to customers made through the initiative was £3,200 per case.

In February this year, the Treasury Committee heard some cases were up to four years old.

The committee heard the ombudsman service had received many coronavirus pandemic-related complaints such as those concerning wedding insurance, travel insurance and health insurance.

High-cost credit cases, unaffordable lending and guarantor loans were also among consumers’ gripes, according to the hearing in February.

Nausicaa Delfas, chief executive and chief ombudsman at the Financial Ombudsman Service, said: “We are delighted that many financial businesses have responded to our initiative and have helped customers get their complaints resolved more quickly.

“This was just one of a range of initiatives we put in place to address the large backlog of complaints received during Covid-19. The backlog is now a third of what it was at the beginning of last year.

“We are now moving forward with our action plan to change and improve the financial ombudsman for the future.”

