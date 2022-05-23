Pet insurers process record number of claims in 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Pet insurers process record number of claims in 2021

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 12.03am
Pet insurers processed a record 1.03 million claims last year, according to industry figures (Nick Ansell/PA)
Pet insurers processed a record 1.03 million claims last year, according to industry figures (Nick Ansell/PA)

Pet insurers processed a record 1.03 million claims last year, according to industry figures.

The total included 764,000 claims for dogs and 225,000 claims for cats.

The increase reflects veterinary practices being able to open their doors to non-emergencies again following pandemic shutdowns, as well as people getting new pets during the lockdowns, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said.

Some £872 million-worth of claims were dealt with in 2021, jumping by 9.2% compared with the previous year, according to the ABI.

The previous record for pet insurance claims was in 2017, when 1.02 million claims were made.

The average value of a claim last year was £848, up from £817 in 2020.

The ABI said some recent examples include £726 for treating a cat’s respiratory condition, while treating a digestive disorder in a tortoise can cost more than £560.

Surgery for a cat’s broken tibia cost nearly £2,000, while treating a dog diagnosed with epilepsy can lead to a bill of more than £3,300, and treating a dog with diabetes can cost over £1,200.

The ABI’s data also revealed that in 2021 the number of people purchasing pet insurance increased by 4.5% to 3.7 million, the highest number since 2017.

Jonathan Purvis, policy adviser, general insurance at the ABI, said: “Whether they’re curious cats, playful puppies or even a timid tortoise, our pets are members of the family.

“They might offer us a great deal of happiness, but there’s no doubt they can keep us on our toes with their adventurous ways.

“With no NHS for pets, insurers are there to protect you and your furry friend when they get into mishaps or fall ill.

“As the cost-of-living crisis starts to bite, insurance can give you the peace of mind that, should your pet need medical care, the costs won’t leave you feeling sick as a parrot.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier