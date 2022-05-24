KPMG fined £3.37m by watchdog over Rolls-Royce audit failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KPMG fined £3.37m by watchdog over Rolls-Royce audit failures

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 8.13am Updated: May 24 2022, 12.06pm
The KPMG offices in Lanyon Place, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
KPMG has been hit with a £3.37 million fine by the audit watchdog over failings working on accounts for engineering giant Rolls-Royce.

The big four auditor was told it could face a fine of up £4.5 million but saw this reduced after admissions related to the case.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) first launched an investigation into KPMG’s conduct in 2017 over bribery allegations following a probe by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

The new fine comes after Rolls-Royce agreed a settlement with the SFO and US Department for Justice amid bribery claims.

It resulted in Rolls-Royce paying out £670 million in fines.

On Tuesday, the FRC highlighted that its latest findings related to two sets of payments made by the company to agents in India, which “gave rise to allegations of bribery and corruption”.

The regulator said that KPMG was aware of “allegations of bribery and malpractice through the use of intermediaries and advisers”, which also involved a separate defence firm.

The Rolls Royce XWB engine
KPMG said the fine related to work on Rolls-Royce’s 2010 audit (Paul Ellis/PA)

The FRC said the new findings amounted to “serious failures to exercise professional scepticism, to obtain sufficient, appropriate audit evidence and document this on the audit file”.

However, it said that this did not resulted in material misstatements across Rolls-Royce’s financial statements, although there was a breach to a “discrete” area of its 2010 audit.

Claudia Mortimore, deputy executive counsel to the FRC, said: “It is essential that auditors are alive to the risks of companies’ non-compliance with laws and regulations, and conduct work in this area with care and sufficient professional scepticism.

“This is particularly so when the audited entity is in a sector where such risks are known to be prevalent.

“The package of financial and non-financial sanctions imposed in this case should help to improve the quality of future audits.”

Jon Holt, chief executive of KPMG in the UK, said: “When I came into my role as chief executive, I said that we would move swiftly to resolve and learn from our outstanding regulatory cases.

“I am pleased we have now concluded this historic matter and I’m sorry that elements of our work in the full-year 2010 audit of Rolls-Royce Group plc did not meet the professional standards required.

“In addition to resolving legacy cases, we are also investing significantly in training, controls and technology to improve quality and resilience in our audit practice.”

It comes just weeks after the FRC confirmed a £14.4 million settlement from KPMG after former staff forged documents relating to collapsed outsourcing firm Carillion.

