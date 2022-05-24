Hundreds of households freed from ‘unlawful’ LPG contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Hundreds of households freed from ‘unlawful’ LPG contracts

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 10.35am Updated: May 24 2022, 10.51am
LPG is an expensive domestic fuel used for heating and cooking by people who cannot access the main UK gas grid (Danny Lawson/PA)
LPG is an expensive domestic fuel used for heating and cooking by people who cannot access the main UK gas grid (Danny Lawson/PA)

More than 700 households in England who are unable to access the UK mains gas grid are to be freed from “unlawful” LPG contracts, the competition watchdog said.

The move by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) followed concerns that the households in the North West of England who buy domestic gas from BDS Fuels had been automatically locked into repeat “exclusivity contracts” for LPG (liquified petroleum gas).

The CMA found BDS Fuels had unlawfully used a clause that automatically renewed over 700 households’ exclusivity contracts without their explicit consent.

Customers were required to pay a £350 fee if they wanted to break the contract and change providers.

This meant hundreds of customers in Cumbria, North Lancashire, and North Yorkshire were unable to switch to a new provider, who may have been able to offer them a cheaper or better deal, without paying BDS a fee.

LPG is an expensive domestic fuel used for heating and cooking by people who cannot access the main UK gas grid.

The CMA said BDS had agreed to remove unlawful automatic renewal clauses from its LPG contracts and inform all affected existing customers that they could switch supplier with immediate effect and without paying a fee if they chose to.

BDS had also agreed to refund those customers who paid a fee to be released from their LPG contract early.

Adam Land, from the CMA, said: “We are facing a cost-of-living crisis meaning it’s more important than ever that people can shop around and choose the best possible deal for them.

“If we find evidence of businesses preventing this, we won’t hesitate to step in – as we have with BDS Fuels.”

The CMA said it will monitor BDS to make sure it is taking the action promised, adding it could launch enforcement action if the firm fails to do so.

BDS Fuels declined to comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]