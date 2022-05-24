Tens of thousands travel on Elizabeth line on first morning of passenger service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tens of thousands travel on Elizabeth line on first morning of passenger service

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 11.44am Updated: May 24 2022, 2.58pm
Thousands of people travelled on London’s £18.9 billion Elizabeth line railway in the first few hours of operation on Tuesday morning (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Thousands of people travelled on London’s £18.9 billion Elizabeth line railway in the first few hours of operation on Tuesday morning (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Around 130,000 people travelled on London’s £18.9 billion Elizabeth line railway in the first few hours of operation on Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of transport enthusiasts gathered at stations in Paddington, west London and Abbey Wood, south-east London to be on the first trains which departed shortly after 6.30am.

Transport for London (TfL) commissioner Andy Byford said the service was running “so far so good” and “on time”.

Paddington station was closed for around half an hour due to a fire alarm being activated.

TfL said an estimated 130,000 journeys were made up to 10am on the entire line, which stretches from Reading in Berkshire and Heathrow Airport in west London to Abbey Wood in south-east London and Shenfield in Essex.

Around 65,000 of those involved the new central section between Paddington and Abbey Wood.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who travelled on the first departure from Paddington, said it was “a fantastic day”.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s been fantastic to see these amazing stations being used by members of the public.

“It’s one of those pinch-me moments.

Crowds wait in line to board the first Elizabeth line train to carry passengers at Paddington Station, London (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Crowds wait in line to board the first Elizabeth line train to carry passengers at Paddington Station, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“We’re experiencing an expansion of public transport in London we’ve not seen in more than 50 years.”

He added: “These trains are speedy, spacious, silent, comfortable.

“We know now they are fit for a Queen and, as importantly, fit for Londoners.”

The head of state visited Paddington last week to mark the completion of the Crossrail project to build the railway.

The Queen unveils a plaque to mark the Elizabeth line’s official opening at Paddington station (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Queen unveils a plaque to mark the Elizabeth line’s official opening at Paddington station (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Absolutely delighted that the Elizabeth Line has opened to the public today.

“Long-term investment in UK infrastructure pays off – with this project alone supporting 55,000 new jobs, 1,000 apprenticeships, and forecast to boost the UK economy by £42bn.”

Danny McLaren, 21, from Edinburgh, arrived at Paddington at 1.30am to ensure he would be near the front of the queue to be on the first train.

He said: “It’s an epic day to experience it when it’s brand new.”

Elizabeth line route (PA Graphics)
Elizabeth line route (PA Graphics)

Another passenger, Colin Farmer, 84, from Croydon, south-east London, said: “It’s history. It’s about time there were trains right through London without changing to the Underground.

“I’m very excited. We’ve been waiting long enough for it.

“It’s a great achievement.”

James Robert, 48, from Wigan, was on the train with his 11-year-old son Matthew.

“It’s lovely and bright and fast,” Mr Robert said.

“I wish we had trains like this in Wigan.”

Undated Marylebone Boys’ School handout photo of art work by pupils from Marylebone Boys’ School (Marylebone Boys' School/PA)
Undated Marylebone Boys’ School handout photo of art work by pupils from Marylebone Boys’ School (Marylebone Boys’ School/PA)

Clare Cenci, 43, from Maidenhead, Berkshire travelled on an early morning Elizabeth line service from Paddington on her commute to Liverpool Street.

She said there is “a lot more space” compared with Tube trains.

She went on: “The air-conditioning makes it a lot better.

“The Central line in the summer isn’t good.”

The Elizabeth line initially operates in three separate sections, which are expected to be integrated in the autumn.

Demand for the railway has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

TfL estimates that annual passenger numbers will not reach 170 million by 2026.

Before the virus crisis, it expected the line to carry more than 200 million passengers annually.

The new central section, built by the Crossrail project, runs through tunnels from Paddington to Abbey Wood.

It will initially be closed on Sundays, apart from during the Platinum Jubilee weekend, to allow further testing and software updates to take place.

Crossrail suffered numerous issues including construction difficulties and complications installing signalling systems.

It was due to be completed in December 2018 and was set a budget of £14.8 billion in 2010.

The final total cost has been estimated at £18.9 billion.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]