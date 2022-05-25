M&S pulls out of Russia and warns cost-of-living crunch will hit sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
M&S pulls out of Russia and warns cost-of-living crunch will hit sales

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 8.02am Updated: May 25 2022, 10.47am
Marks & Spencer said it is leaving its Russian franchise business as it also warned that its sales growth will slow due to the cost-of-living crisis (Charlotte Ball/PA)
Marks & Spencer said it is leaving its Russian franchise business as it also warned that its sales growth will slow due to the cost-of-living crisis.

The retail giant’s Russian arm, which is run by Turkish franchisees, operates 48 shops and 1,200 employees.

In March, the company stopped shipments to the stores but has now said it will “fully exit our Russian franchise” and face a £31 million cost hit as a result.

It said profits for the new financial year will start at a lower level due to the impact of its withdrawal from Russia and the end of the business rates holiday.

New M&S chief executive Stuart Machin, co-chief executive Katie Bickerstaffe and group CFO and chief strategy officer Eoin Tonge (Oliver Dixon/M&S/PA)

It added that it expects this will stay lower throughout the year “given the increasing cost pressures and consumer uncertainty”.

M&S highlighted that this is weighing on customers’ ability to spend and it expects this pressure to “increase” further in the year.

“We are therefore planning for an adverse impact on volumes due to price inflation, slowing the rate of sales growth,” the company warned.

Trading over the past six weeks has been ahead of levels from last year, driven by strong sales in its clothing and home operation.

The firm added: “While encouraging, we expect the impact of declining real incomes to sharpen in the second half and endure for at least the remainder of the financial year.”

It stressed that it currently sees no sign of inflation abating but does believe the rate of cost growth – which includes more expensive goods and soaring utility costs – will subside by the third quarter.

Boss Steve Rowe told reporters that the company is seeing cost inflation of roughly between 5% and 7%, although he highlighted significant variation across different products.

“We have continued to see significant rises in the supply chain with things like packaging costs and board costs, but have seen other things come back down, like shipping,” he said.

“We will pass as little inflation on to customers as possible and will be focusing on protecting customers in our key value ranges.

“In clothing that will mean things like leggings and T-shirts, while we’ll also be keeping prices low on ready meals, and fresh fruit and vegetables.”

M&S also confirmed it will continue with its long-term plan to close 100 stores by the end of this year, which was first announced in 2018.

This will result in around 32 further closures in 2022, the company said.

The warnings came as M&S swung to a pre-tax profit of £391.7 million for the year to April 2 in Mr Rowe’s final outing as chief executive officer.

He will hand over leadership of the chain to Stuart Machin and Katie Bickerstaffe on Wednesday after leading its turnaround over the past six years.

M&S said its troubled clothing and home business returned to growth during the year, with sales rising 3.8% against levels from two years ago, before the full impact of the pandemic.

It said this was buoyed by a 55.6% surge in online sales, while stores dipped by 11.2%.

Meanwhile, the group’s food arm reported a 10.1% sales increase.

