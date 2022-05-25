Ocado slashes retail outlook as customers cut back on spending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ocado slashes retail outlook as customers cut back on spending

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 8.36am
Ocado Retail said customers have pulled back on spending amid the growing cost-of-living crisis (Doug Peters/PA)
Ocado has warned that its joint venture with Marks & Spencer will see earnings and sales weighed down by growing pressure on customers’ spending.

Ocado Retail, which is owned 50-50 by the two companies, said sales tumbled further in recent weeks as shoppers bought less to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

It said sales declined by 8% in the quarter to April 25, compared with a 5.7% fall in the previous quarter.

The online retail business said it has benefited from a rise in customer numbers, which have grown 12% in the year to date.

However, it highlighted that “the rate of growth has slowed as consumers respond to short-term discounts and promotions”.

It said sales growth for 2022 is now expected to be “in the low single digits” as it heavily cut its previous forecast of 10%, due to the expected heightening of cost-of-living pressures amid further rises in utility prices.

The group added that this, combined with higher energy bills and food costs for the business, means it expects low single-digit earning margins.

“Since Ocado Retail’s Q1 trading update on March 17, the trading environment has deteriorated, as has been widely reported in industry data, with the cost-of-living crisis compounding the impact of a return to more normal consumer behaviours as restrictions have ended and many people return to the office,” it said.

The warning came as M&S itself said price inflation is resulting in smaller sales volumes from customers.

Ocado Retail said food price inflation in the average basket is currently “in the low single digits” although it flagged “high cost inflation” being experienced by food suppliers and other firms in its supply chain.

