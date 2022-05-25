Petrol prices exceed £1.70 per litre for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Petrol prices exceed £1.70 per litre for first time

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 9.50am Updated: May 25 2022, 2.56pm
Average petrol prices have exceeded £1.70 per litre for the first time, new figures show (Peter Byrne/PA)
Average petrol prices have exceeded £1.70 per litre for the first time, new figures show.

The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Tuesday was 170.4p, according to data firm Experian Catalist.

Diesel also reached a record high of 181.4p per litre.

Petrol has become around 41p per litre more expensive over the past 12 months, adding around £23 to the cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said the price of petrol has reached “another unfortunate landmark”.

“While wholesale prices may have peaked for the time being last week, they are still worryingly high, which means there’s no respite from the record-high pump prices which are so relentlessly contributing to the cost-of-living crisis,” he said.

“We badly need the Government to take more action to ease the burden on drivers, which we hope will feature in its announcement expected this week.

“VAT at 20% on fuel is currently benefitting the Treasury to the tune of around 30p a litre, which seems very unfair when you consider it’s a tax on a tax as fuel duty – despite being cut to 53p a litre at the end of March – is charged at the wholesale level.”

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said petrol has passed “yet another milestone of misery along the road of record pump prices”.

He added that there is “still quite some variation in pump prices among fuel stations in most areas”, and it is “particularly galling” when supermarkets of the same brand charge “significantly more” at one superstore compared with another in the same region.

Labour’s shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said working people are facing “brutal price hikes” and accused the Government of having “literally nothing to offer”.

She continued: “Labour’s plan would help households through this crisis funded by a one-off windfall tax on the oil and gas giants.

“The Conservative Government needs to set out an emergency budget to tackle its cost-of-living crisis – and support Labour’s call to put money back in the pockets of working people.”

