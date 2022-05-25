SSE reports profit jump and highlights investment as talk of windfall tax intensifies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SSE reports profit jump and highlights investment as talk of windfall tax intensifies

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 1.16pm Updated: May 25 2022, 2.24pm
SSE generates electricity at several power stations across the UK (Niall Carson/PA)
Energy company SSE has reported a bump in profits helped by the electricity it produces at gas power plants as reports emerged that the Government is considering including energy generators in a potential windfall tax.

The company said that adjusted operating profit rose 15% to £1.5 billion in the year to March, while pre-tax profits hit £3.5 billion, up 44%.

A good part of this rise came from the SSE Thermal unit of the business which runs several gas power plants that supply electricity to the grid.

This unit saw a 91% rise in adjusted operating profit, hitting £306 million.

“This was a year in which our resilient business mix and balanced portfolio of assets helped us navigate volatile markets and meet our financial objectives whilst making record investments in the critical UK infrastructure needed to tackle climate change and deliver more secure, independent energy supplies,” said chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies.

A windfall tax on oil and gas companies might be announced as early as this week as the Government tries to raise money to help households through the energy crisis.

Average bills are expected to jump again in October, with early predictions that Ofgem’s energy price cap might rise by more than £800.

The Government is reportedly also considering whether power generators such as SSE could see their tax hiked.

But Mr Phillips-Davies said that his company plans to invest “significantly more than we are making in profits” in trying to decarbonise the UK’s systems.

“In the context of a global energy crisis and intense pressure on the cost of living, we are helping to drive the build-out of vital electricity infrastructure that will reduce dependency on imported gas and help protect consumers from future price spikes,” he said.

Last year the business invested a record £2.1 billion as part of a £12.5 billion investment plan by 2026.

It is currently building around 2.4 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity.

“Strategically, operationally and financially, SSE is well-placed to continue to create value for all of our stakeholders and wider society as we create the infrastructure needed to deliver net zero, secure energy supplies and ultimately drive consumer prices down,” Mr Phillips-Davies said.

