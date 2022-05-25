Prudential names former Citi banker as new boss as pivot to Asia continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Prudential names former Citi banker as new boss as pivot to Asia continues

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 1.40pm
Prudential’s pivot to Asia and Africa has sparked talk that it might abandon its London base (Ian West/PA)
Insurance giant Prudential has poached its new boss from a Canadian rival, it announced on Wednesday.

The business said that former Citi banker Anil Wadhwani would pick up the reins in February next year.

Prudential will tap him for his experience of the Asian markets, where Mumbai-educated Mr Wadhwani has spent most of his career.

The insurer is listed and has headquarters in both Hong Kong and London, but there have been concerns in recent years that it might walk away from its London base after a pivot to Asia and Africa.

Having sold its UK and US businesses, Prudential’s chief executive will be based in Asia for the first time when Mr Wadhwani takes up the role.

“I am honoured to have been appointed as the new CEO of Prudential,” Mr Wadhwani said.

“Prudential is diversified across Asia and Africa, with a highly successful business, a very powerful brand and leading market positions in many of its key markets.

“I strongly believe in the strength of its digitally enabled multi-channel distribution model.”

He comes from Canadian insurance company Manulife where he was president and chief executive of the company’s Asian operations.

Prudential chair Shriti Vadera said: “The board is delighted to appoint Anil following our thorough succession process and the move of the entire senior management team to Asia.

“He has a wealth of experience, not just in insurance but as a customer-centric people leader with a strong track record of creating and driving a culture of success, that will help us meet the needs of our customers in our chosen growth markets in Asia and Africa.

“Over the course of 2021, we reshaped our business, and the board is confident that Anil will capture the significant opportunities that we see ahead.

“Following his appointment, the group’s leadership, lead regulator and its operations will be geographically aligned.”

