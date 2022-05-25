Hollywood Bowl buys Canadian brands in international expansion move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Hollywood Bowl buys Canadian brands in international expansion move

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 1.42pm
Shares in the company were 3.6% higher after early trading on Wednesday (Steve Parsons/PA)
Shares in the company were 3.6% higher after early trading on Wednesday (Steve Parsons/PA)

Hollywood Bowl has launched an international expansion with an acquisition in Canada after revenues leapt following the impact of the pandemic.

Shares in the firm bounced on Wednesday morning after the ten-pin bowling operator told shareholders it has snapped up Canadian bowling businesses Splitsville and Striker Bowling Solutions.

It said the Splitsville business currently has five sites but it will invest to drive two new openings each year for the next five years as part of growth plans.

This comes after Hollywood Bowl opened two new UK locations over the half-year to the end of March.

It has since opened a further site in Belfast with two more in its pipeline for the rest of the year.

It came as Hollywood Bowl said like-for-like revenues grew by 26.8% to £91.3 million over the half-year to March compared with pre-pandemic levels.

As a result, the business leapt to adjusted earnings of £39.2 million for the period.

Stephen Burns, chief executive of the company, said it saw “exceptional pent-up demand” during the period.

He added: “I am very proud of the hard work that went into delivering this excellent performance with high customer satisfaction scores and we were delighted to reward our team members as well as now reinstating our dividend.

“The strength of our balance sheet supports our ability to continue to invest in our growth strategy, including growing our portfolio in the UK as well as our entry into the Canadian market.

“While we are aware of the financial challenges many of our customers are facing, we continue to provide a great value for money experience.

“We are confident that demand will remain resilient as families seek out affordable leisure activities.”

Shares in the company were 3.6% higher after early trading on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier