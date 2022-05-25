FTSE back in the green as SSE shines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE back in the green as SSE shines

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 5.46pm
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The FTSE 100 moved back into the green on Wednesday, pushing to its highest point since early May.

After a small fall on Tuesday the index closed up 0.5% a day later, a rise of 38.4 points to 7,522.75, joining other European indexes that also posted comfortable gains.

It was driven up by energy company SSE, which bounced back from a torrid Tuesday after it showed that profits rose significantly in the year to March.

The business had been one of several whose shares were hit significantly on Tuesday after reports that the Government might extend a possible windfall tax to power companies, and not just the oil and gas sector.

But there were further indications on Wednesday that the windfall tax on power companies might not be part of the Government’s final package.

“Reports that a windfall tax would be too problematic to implement were also helping sentiment today, after yesterday’s falls with Centrica and Drax also higher,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

“After yesterday’s modest falls, markets in Europe have had a more positive bias today, edging higher on a day with little in the way of drivers.

“The FTSE 100 has had a solid day, pushing up to its highest level since May 5, while the Dax hit its lowest levels this week before rebounding back into positive territory.”

The Dax closed up 0.6% while Paris’s Cac 40 rose 0.7%. In New York the Dow Jones was trading down 0.1% while the S&P 500 was up 0.2% shortly after European markets shut.

The pound could buy 1.254 dollars, a 0.03% drop, or 1.1765 euros, down 0.15%.

In company news, the long-term executive chairman of JD Sports will resign with immediate effect, the retailer said.

Peter Cowgill has held the position since 2004. His departure was announced 10 minutes before markets closed, but shares dropped rapidly after the statement was released.

They ended down 3%, also driven by a poor showing from US retailer Dick’s Sporting Goods, according to Mr Hewson.

Shares in Marks & Spencer rose 0.5% after the company said profits will start at a lower level this financial year because of the withdrawal from Russia and the end of the business rates holiday.

“Marks & Spencer’s shares initially dipped to their lowest levels since February 2021 after they outlined a challenging outlook for the year ahead,” Mr Hewson said.

“Their overall numbers were good, returning to annual profit, above expectations and revenues that were also ahead of expectations at £10.89 billion.

“They’ve since recovered that lost ground, edging back into positive territory this afternoon.”

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were SSE, up 101.5p to 1,867.5p, Rolls-Royce, up 3.44p to 83.52p, WPP, up 29.6p to 905.2p, Kingfisher, up 8.1p to 261.4p, and Imperial Brands, up 56.5p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers were JD Sports, down 7.3p to 112p, Severn Trent, down 77.0p to 3,071p, Prudential, down 21.3p to 987.2p, United Utilities, down 23.0p to 1,112.5p, and Endeavour Mining, down 35.0p to 1,822p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier