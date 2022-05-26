Serco ups profit outlook as it offsets hit from Covid-19 test and trace ending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Serco ups profit outlook as it offsets hit from Covid-19 test and trace ending

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 8.11am
Serco has hiked its full-year profits outlook as the group said stronger-than-expected trading is helping it offset the hit from the end of the Government’s Covid-19 test and trace programme (PA)
Outsourcing giant Serco has hiked its full-year profits outlook as stronger-than-expected trading is helping it offset the hit from the end of the Government’s Covid-19 test and trace programme.

The firm said it now expects underlying trading profit of around £225 million this year – up £30 million on previous guidance and “significantly” better than it feared in February.

It had warned over the impact from the end of test and trace – a loss of £220 million worth of revenues in the first half and £260 million in the second half.

But the group said it was now set to replace these lost revenues with increased work on immigration contracts and other government programmes worldwide, which it believes will help annual results approach levels seen in 2021.

Rupert Soames, Serco group chief executive, said: “We have had a strong start to the year, and it is pleasing to be able to increase reported profit guidance to levels approaching last year’s.

“To deliver this outcome, we are having to replace with other work some £500 million of revenues and over £60 million of contract profits from the ending of Test & Trace and of the AWE (Atomic Weapons Establishment) contract.

“We are able to do this because customers rely on us to deliver their critical programmes, and this has driven strong order intake over recent years on contracts that are now delivering revenues and profits.”

The firm is now pencilling revenues for the first half of 2022 of just over over £2 billion.

Full-year revenues are expected to reach £4.3 billion to £4.4 billion, in line with the previous year.

Serco had previously forecast 2022 revenues of between £4.1 billion and £4.2 billion.

The group said in the UK and Europe, it expects turnover to drop by around 5% year-on-year to £1 billion, even after the test and trace blow.

It added it was “well protected” against soaring inflation.

“Although it is hard to forecast the precise impact on revenues and costs, the nature of our contractual arrangements with our customers means we do not expect costs to increase faster than revenues,” Serco added.

