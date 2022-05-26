Auto Trader cheers best ever results on boom in car demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Auto Trader cheers best ever results on boom in car demand

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 9.16am
Online car marketplace Auto Trader has hailed its best ever annual performance thanks to a boost from pent-up demand for motors following Covid lockdowns (Steve Parsons/PA)
Online car marketplace Auto Trader has hailed its best ever annual performance thanks to a boost from pent-up demand for vehicles following Covid lockdowns.

The group saw pre-tax profits nearly double to £301 million in the year to March 31 – up from £157.4 million the previous year – as revenues surged 65% to £432.7 million.

Profits were also 20% higher compared with 2019-20, before the pandemic struck.

Chief executive Nathan Coe said it was the “best financial and operational performance in our history”.

The group said it had been buoyed by strong demand for both new and used cars over the past financial year, “fuelled by a catch-up in transactions that didn’t happen in 2020” due to lockdowns, as well as increased interest in car ownership and higher consumer confidence.

This came despite new car shortages due to global semi-conductor chip supply problems, with average car stock on Auto Trader’s site down 11% to 430,000.

The new car shortages has led to a knock-on effect on used car prices, with Auto Trader’s used car price index seeing a 22% year-on-year increase.

Auto Trader flagged economic uncertainty and said it expects car retailer forecourts to be down marginally year on year as trading conditions start to toughen.

But the group said it remains confident of meeting growth expectations for the year ahead.

Mr Coe said: “We are well placed to continue growing our core business while establishing the products that retailers will need to shift more of the car-buying journey online, on Auto Trader.

“Despite the current high levels of economic uncertainty and industry change, we enter the year with good reason for both confidence and optimism.”

