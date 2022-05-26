Wealthier people ‘more likely to see lifestyle improvements during pandemic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wealthier people ‘more likely to see lifestyle improvements during pandemic’

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 10.14am
Wealthier people are more likely to feel that certain aspects of their life, including their work-life balance, improved during the coronavirus pandemic than the general population, according to research for LV= (Joe Giddens/PA)
Wealthier people are more likely to feel that certain aspects of their life improved during the coronavirus pandemic than the general population, a survey suggests.

Nearly a third (32%) of employed people who were defined in the survey as “mass affluent” said their work-life balance improved, which was higher than the overall working population (27%).

LV=, which commissioned the research, defined people as being mass affluent if they had assets of between £100,000 and £400,000, excluding housing.

Just over a quarter (26%) in the mass affluent group said their diet is better now than before the pandemic – compared with a fifth (20%) of the general population.

A similar proportion (25%) said their fitness is better – against 18% of the general population.

And 27% of mass affluent people who have a partner said their relationship had improved during the pandemic.

This was also higher than the 21% of the general population who felt the same way.

The survey of 4,000 people across the UK was carried out for LV=’s wealth and wellbeing monitor.

Clive Bolton, managing director of protection, savings and retirement at LV=, said: “The pandemic has caused millions of people to re-evaluate their priorities.”

The research also found that 79% of people generally who worked from home during the pandemic want that to continue.

Just over three-quarters (76%) of those who did online grocery shopping want to continue buying online and 68% of adults who were able to do the school run more often during the pandemic want to continue doing it.

More than half (58%) of parents who attended school parents’ evenings remotely would like this to continue and 44% of people said they would like remote appointments with their GP to carry on.

