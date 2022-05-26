‘Desperate’ customers buying less food as incomes fall, warns Asda chair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Desperate’ customers buying less food as incomes fall, warns Asda chair

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 4.02pm
File photo dated 21/02/08 of the Asda Logo, as the supermarket chain posted lower sales as shoppers tighten their belts (Rui Vieira/PA)
File photo dated 21/02/08 of the Asda Logo, as the supermarket chain posted lower sales as shoppers tighten their belts (Rui Vieira/PA)

Customers are buying fewer items and turning to cheaper products after witnessing a plunge in their household incomes, the chair of Asda has warned.

Lord Stuart Rose told the PA news agency that the supermarket group’s shoppers are “making desperate decisions about spending” as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite.

It came as Asda posted a plunge in sales for the first quarter of the year.

Lord Rose, a former chief at Marks & Spencer, said some customers are “saying they can only spend £40 in a shop and will put anything back if it comes over that”.

Ocado stock
Lord Stuart Rose, Asda’s chairman

He stressed that he could not predict the outlook for inflation but cautioned that customers should not expect an imminent improvement.

“I can’t predict how long this cost inflation will continue for but it is not suddenly going to disappear,” he said.

“I think there will be a levelling off at some point but we are seeing wheat prices still increasing dramatically, oil prices rising, butter too.”

The boss added that product availability in some areas has been “patchy” as the company continues to tackle supply chains issues related to the invasion of Ukraine and coronavirus restrictions in some regions.

Asda said its own data showed that household disposable income fell by a record £40 a week last month as the jump in energy prices put finances under more pressure.

Fruit and veg aisles in ASDA
Shoppers are sticking to smaller budgets and lower-priced items (Aaron Chown/PA)

Lord Rose made the comments as the supermarket business, which was bought by the billionaire Issa Brothers and private equity backers TDR Capital, revealed sales slid by 9.2% in the quarter to March 31.

Like-for-like food sales stepped back 7% against the same period last year as shoppers dined out more following the easing of pandemic restrictions.

Clothing and general merchandise sales also fell sharply – falling 19.3% and 23.7% respectively – as they were impacted by the reopening of non-essential retailers.

It comes as Asda continues to be run without a permanent chief executive officer, after Roger Burnley left the business last year.

Lord Rose said it will hire someone in the role but that it will not happen “any time soon”.

The group has hired former Nisa boss Ken Towle as it retail director and announced recently that former Morrisons finance chief Michael Gleeson will become Asda’s new chief finance officer.

