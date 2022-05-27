Ribena maker warns over shortage of recycled plastic for soft drink industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ribena maker warns over shortage of recycled plastic for soft drink industry

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 9.42am Updated: May 27 2022, 9.50am
Bottling line for Ribena (SBF GB&I/PA)
Bottling line for Ribena (SBF GB&I/PA)

Levels of recycled plastic in Europe need to more than treble for all soft drinks companies to switch to 100% recycled bottles, the company that makes Ribena has warned.

Suntory Beverage and Food GB&I, which also makes Lucozade, has confirmed all its on-the-go 500ml bottles, excluding the cap and label, will be made from 100% recycled plastic known as rPET by the end of the year.

The move includes Lucozade Sport, Lucozade Energy, Orangina and Ribena.

Recycled plastic has an average 79% lower carbon footprint than “virgin” plastic from raw materials and the company estimates the switch will save around 36,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

But the company warned that the amount of food-grade recycled plastic will need to increase significantly for other firms to do the same.

Europe produces around 1.3 million tonnes of rPET of the quality needed for packaging food and drinks, and that would need to increase by 3.56 million tonnes for all soft drinks companies to switch to 100% recycled plastic bottles in the continent.

Demand for the food-grade material is pushing up costs so it is 39% more expensive than virgin plastic of the same type.

Liz Nieboer, head of sustainability at Suntory, said of the shift to 100% rPET bottles: “It’s the result of years of hard work and whilst reaching this milestone is a cause for celebration, much still needs to be done in terms of recycling infrastructure.

“There has been a historic under-investment in the UK’s recycling and collection infrastructures, meaning less than a third of bottles are turned back into bottles.”

Lucozade Sport, Orangina and Ribena bottles are already 100% rPET, but further supply is needed for Lucozade Energy, the company said.

In the short term, to address industry shortages and meet UK requirements for 30% recycled material in packaging, Suntory invested in a 9,000-tonne resin containing 30% content from innovative chemical recycling.

The process breaks plastic back down into its core elements, allowing it to be reformed into new food-grade rPET as if it were a virgin material.

Chemical recycling will also be needed in the long term, along with more traditional methods of recycling plastic, to help stop plastics contaminated with food going to landfill or incineration, the company suggests.

Suntory also said action is needed to make plastics in the UK into a circular system without waste.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]