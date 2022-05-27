Missguided on brink of collapse as administrators lined up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Missguided on brink of collapse as administrators lined up

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 10.26am
Missguided is lining up administrators as the online fashio brand teeters on the brink of a potential collapse (Missguided/PA)
Missguided is lining up administrators as the online fashio brand teeters on the brink of a potential collapse (Missguided/PA)

Missguided is teetering on the brink of collapse after being issued a winding-up petition by suppliers owed millions.

The online fashion giant is understood to be lining up administrators from Teneo for a potential insolvency process.

Police were called to the retailer’s Manchester headquarters after suppliers turned up earlier this week demanding overdue payments be made, according to reports by The i.

On May 10, a winding-up petition was issued against Missguided by clothing supplier JKS Fashions.

Creditors have applied for compulsory liquidation and a Manchester court is due to hear the case in July.

The newspaper said three suppliers for Missguided warned they are at risk of going bankrupt due to outstanding payments.

Last autumn, the company was saved in a takeover by investment firm Alteri which announced redundancies in December as part of a turnaround plan.

Last month, Missguided confirmed it was looking for a potential new buyer as founder Nitin Passi stepped down as chief executive.

It hired Teneo to assess strategic options at the time and it is now understood that the corporate advisory firm would oversee any insolvency process.

A spokesman for the company said: “Missguided is aware of the action being taken by certain creditors of the company in recent days, and is working urgently to address this.

“A process to identify a buyer with the required resources and platform for the business commenced in April and we expect to a provide an update on progress of that process in the near future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier