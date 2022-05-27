More people thinking about insulation as energy bills soar, says ONS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More people thinking about insulation as energy bills soar, says ONS

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 11.00am
Insulation was the most considered option for making homes more efficient (Philip Toscano/PA)
The energy crisis has increased the number of people who are thinking about upgrading their homes to ensure that less heat leaks out, new data show.

The Office for National Statistics found that 26% of adults in the UK are considering changes to their homes’ energy efficiency, up from 19% last autumn when it asked the question.

Energy bills soared by 54% for the average household on a standard variable energy tariff at the beginning of April when the price cap on bills was changed.

In October bills are expected to go up more than £800 again to around £2,800, considerably more than double their levels from just a few months ago.

The ONS found that among those thinking about the energy efficiency of their homes, 42% were considering improving their insulation, 21% think solar panels might be an option and 32% say they might make other improvements.

It also found that 24% of them might try to switch energy supplier.

But those trying to get a cheaper energy deal are likely to be disappointed as the price cap is the best on the market at the moment.

Cost of living crisis
An online energy bill (Jacob King/PA)

However, three quarters (74%) of those surveyed by the ONS said they are not planning on improving energy efficiency.

More than one in three of these (36%) said that it would cost too much to do, 29% cannot make changes because they do not own their homes, and 26% felt that their homes are efficient enough.

On Thursday the Government announced a package of new measures which will help the poorest households offset a large portion of the rise in their energy bills.

It will also hand £400 off energy bills to each household in the country.

The Government was forced to step in with the new £15 billion package after inflation soared to 40-year highs.

It is having a real-world impact on many people across the country.

More than four in 10 (44%) said that they are buying less food over the last two weeks.

When the question was asked a fortnight ago, 41% said the same and just 18% said so at the start of the year.

The ONS also found that 88% of people said their cost of living has risen over the past month, unchanged from two weeks ago.

In November last year the figure was 62%.

People also said they were spending less on non-essentials (56%), using less gas and electricity at home (50%) and cutting back on non-essential car journeys (39%).

Meanwhile the proportion of people who pay energy bills who find it very or somewhat difficult to afford them increased from 41% a few weeks ago to 46% in the latest survey.

