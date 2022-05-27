Pizza Express poaches KFC boss Paula MacKenzie to lead recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pizza Express poaches KFC boss Paula MacKenzie to lead recovery

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 12.14pm
A woman passes a branch of Pizza Express in London, as the restaurant chain announced the appointed of new boss Paula MacKenzie (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pizza Express has announced that KFC boss Paula MacKenzie will take over the reins at the restaurant chain next month.

Ms MacKenzie will join the business as chief executive on June 6, taking the role after David Campbell stepped down last October.

The experienced hospitality boss joins Pizza Express from KFC parent firm Yum Brands, where she has led the fried chicken brand’s UK and Ireland business as managing director.

She worked for the group for 11 years, having previously worked at brands including Diageo, GlaxoSmithKline and Innocent.

Paula MacKenzie
Paula MacKenzie will fill the chief executive officer role vacated by David Campbell last year (Pizza Express/PA)

The appointment comes as Pizza Express continues its turnaround following a major restructuring after the impact of the pandemic.

The chain slashed more than 70 restaurants and around 2,400 jobs as it also came under pressure from its heavy debt burden.

Last year, the company completed a £335 million refinancing deal and said it would return to opening new restaurant sites.

Ms MacKenzie said: “Pizza Express is a much loved, iconic brand that holds a special place in the nation’s heart.

“As someone who thrives on bringing brands to life, I’m thrilled to be working with Allan (Leighton) and the whole team at Pizza Express leading this brand and business through its next chapter of growth.

“I cannot wait to get started and look forward to personally welcoming customers into our restaurants at a time where we are all reconnecting with the magic of eating out.”

Mr Leighton, chairman of Pizza Express, said: “We are delighted that Paula will join the Pizza Express team as CEO, she has a terrific track record of performance and importantly is a champion of equality, diversity and inclusion.

“I would like to thank Zoe Bowley and Jo Bennett for jointly leading the business during this interim period.

“Paula is joining at an exciting time for Pizza Express and will work with our leadership team to drive priorities for growth, including an increased customer focus led by rapid digital transformation.”

