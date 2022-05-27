Investors look to future as B&M prepares to announce results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Investors look to future as B&M prepares to announce results

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 5.11pm
B&M has around 1,100 stores in the UK and France (Paul Faith/PA)
Investors will be looking for any forward-looking forecasts that they hope can lift B&M’s ailing shares as it reports its full-year results next week.

The recently announced departure of the company’s long-term chief executive and his family’s reduction of their shares in the firm have weighed on shares.

It has meant that B&M, which is a budget retailer, has not seen the uplift on the market that some might have expected during the cost of living crisis.

Shareholders will be hopeful that the company can benefit from tightening belts as customers choose lower-priced alternatives to their usual shopping habits.

Shares are down by over a quarter compared to last year, said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

He said that the Arora family’s decision to sell 4% of the company’s shares and drop their stake to 7% might have “stoked a little unease amongst shareholders”.

“Then came the announcement in April that Simon Arora that he would quit as the company’s chief executive in spring 2023 after what will then be 18 years in the job,” he said.

He also pointed to poor showings for US retail shares, and worried that people might stop spending altogether instead of choosing cheaper alternatives are likely weighing on shares.

“Either way, investors have shrugged aside January’s positive trading update … This raises the stakes for the full-year results and also any guidance that the company feels able to give for the year to March 2023,” Mr Mould said.

The Arora brothers, Simon and Bobby, took over the struggling local supermarket chain in 2004 and transformed it into an international business listed on the FTSE 100.

The company had been founded in 1978, but it was not until the brothers built it into a discount retailer that it truly took off.

It now has 1,100 shops in the UK and France.

The company has come under criticism during the pandemic for claiming business rates relief and furlough money despite being open because it was an essential retailer.

The money was paid back, but not before the Aroras’ family trust had received a £100 million dividend payout.

Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Sophie Lund-Yates said: “The market hasn’t reacted kindly to the news that B&M’s CEO is stepping down.

“While a changing of the guard can cause markets to wobble at the best of times, some of the negative sentiment stems from nervousness around B&M’s path from here.

“One of the biggest things to watch next week will be the outlook statement.

“B&M’s core customers are likely among the worst affected by inflation.

“The group’s lower prices are also not as competitive as they once were, according to analysts.

“That means it’s less likely to capture more affluent customers looking for value options, too.”

