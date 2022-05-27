FTSE rises despite weight of windfall tax on oil companies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FTSE rises despite weight of windfall tax on oil companies

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 5.24pm
Some firms slid on news of the windfall tax (Jane Barlow/PA)
Some firms slid on news of the windfall tax (Jane Barlow/PA)

Markets ended the week on another high as strong showings for many of London’s financial stocks offset a drop sparked by the new windfall tax.

By the end of the day the index had gained 0.3%, a rise of 20.54 points to 7,585.46.

It is its highest point since the early days of the month, and the index has now gained more than 400 points since its low point on May 12.

“It’s been a decent week of gains for markets in Europe, with the FTSE 100 enjoying a particularly strong performance, on course for its best week in over two months,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

He said shares in some of the country’s biggest retailers had been helped by Thursday’s package of support that will put hundreds of extra pounds in the pockets of households across the country.

“Having had a bit more time to dissect yesterday’s windfall tax announcement from the UK Government, we’ve seen further weakness in the UK oil and gas sector.

“While BP and Shell shares have held up quite well, they are still down today, after BP said it would review all of its investment in the UK and North Sea, which could well lead Shell to do the same thing.”

But it was worse for Harbour Energy, a major producer of oil from the North Sea which only operates in the UK.

Its shares ended at the bottom of the FTSE, down more than 10%. EnQuest and Seriva Energy also slid on the news of the extra 25% tax hit they will be facing.

“We’re also seeing weakness in the UK grid and power suppliers over concerns they could be next in line for some form of levy, with SSE, Centrica and National Grid all falling back for the second day in a row, and down on the week,” Mr Hewson said.

In Europe the Dax index rose 1.6% while the Cac 40 was up 1.7%. On Wall Street the S&P 500 had gained 1.8% and the Dow Jones was up 1.1% shortly after European markets had closed.

The pound was down 0.03% against two major rivals and could buy 1.2611 dollars or 1.1773 euros at the end of the day.

In company news Stagecoach will buy the east London bus business of Kelsian Group for £20 million.

The business said that the deal includes a depot at the Lea Interchange. It will pay £10 million up front and then £1 million per year for a decade after that.

It will mean Stagecoach taking over 11 contracts with Transport for London and the 150 buses it uses. Turnover for the business is around £38 million per year.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 49p to 794.8p, Ocado, up 43p to 901.4p, Experian, up 87p to 2,695p, Ashtead, up 104p to 4,120p, and Halma, up 54p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Harbour Energy, down 46.1p to 382.1p, ITV, down 2.8p to 70.64p, Pearson, down 14.8p to 742.8p, Royal Mail, down 6.3p to 321p, and National Grid, down 22.5p to 1,164p.

