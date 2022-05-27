Spain tops ranking of best value overseas location for UK tourists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Spain tops ranking of best value overseas location for UK tourists

By Press Association
May 28 2022, 12.02am
Spain has topped a ranking of the best value overseas destinations for UK holidaymakers (Ken Welsh/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Spain has topped a ranking of the best value overseas destinations for UK holidaymakers (Ken Welsh/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)

Spain has topped a ranking of the best value overseas destinations for UK holidaymakers.

The Mediterranean country’s mainland was given a 92% value rating by past visitors in a survey of more than 2,000 people commissioned by Post Office Travel Money.

The Spanish Canary Islands were in second place at 91%, followed by Greece with 89%.

Turkey and Portugal were joint fourth with 88%.

Mexico was the highest ranked long-haul destination for value, with a rating of 85% putting it in eighth spot.

Bulgaria, which has long been seen as a bargain holiday location, could only manage 12th place, with 80%.

At the other end of the scale, Scandinavia was given the lowest value rating out of 26 destinations analysed at 42%.

This put it below Dubai (44%) and Vietnam (59%).

The poll also indicated that 53% of people who have been on a foreign holiday in the last five years plan to go on another this year, compared with 43% who said that in 2021.

Nick Boden, head of Post Office Travel Money, urged people to “consider the costs they will face in resorts abroad before they take the plunge and book a holiday”.

He went on: “While they weigh up the cost of flights and accommodation or package deals, they will need to watch what is happening with sterling as that will make a sizeable difference to the overall cost of their holiday.”

– Here are the top five destinations for value:

1. Mainland Spain (92%)
2. Canary Islands, Spain (91%)
3. Greece (89%)
=4. Turkey (88%)
=4. Portugal (88%)

