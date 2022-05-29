Youth charity secures over £4 million in funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Youth charity secures over £4 million in funding

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 12.04am
New Brighton Beach at the mouth of Liverpool Bay, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
A youth charity has secured over £4 million in funding to help it deliver mental health support and employment guidance.

Merseyside Youth Association (MYA) said the funds come at a vital time, with the cost-of-living crisis hitting young people hard, as they pay double on essentials like rent and bills, compared to the over-50s.

An effective way to tackle the issue is by supporting them to find good quality jobs, said the charity.

The finances, from Youth Futures Foundation and the European Social Fund/Youth Employment Initiative, administered by the Department for Work and Pensions, will fund the delivery of the charity’s job support programme.

More than 1,600 long-term unemployed 18-24-year-olds based in Liverpool City Region will benefit from a range of services, including specialised mental health support and employment guidance.

The Dingle area of Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Harriet McCann, interim director of engagement at the Youth Futures Foundation said: “The cost-of-living crisis is hitting young people hard and an effective way to overcome this is by supporting them into employment.

“Young people tell us they want joined-up, consistent support that helps them gain control of their lives, land a good job and fully contribute to society.

“We will use evidence from MYA to inform youth employment policy at a national and local level.”

MYA chief executive Gill Bainbridge said: “This funding will make a huge difference to the lives of some of the region’s most vulnerable and marginalised young people, and support them to develop the resilience, skills and motivation to overcome barriers and achieve.”

Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor, Liverpool City Region said: “It’s no secret that the pandemic has had a massive impact on young people’s prospects, with many struggling to make ends meet as jobs and apprenticeships are taken away, and opportunities lost.

“Too many are still being denied the chance to fulfil their potential, not because they lack talent, but because they lack opportunity.”

