Inclusive Capital eyes £1.5bn takeover move for housebuilder Countryside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Inclusive Capital eyes £1.5bn takeover move for housebuilder Countryside

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 8.08am
Housebuilder Countryside is facing a potential £1.5bntakeover by major shareholder In-Cap (Rui Vieira/PA)
Housebuilder Countryside is facing a potential £1.5bntakeover by major shareholder In-Cap (Rui Vieira/PA)

Inclusive Capital Partners (In-Cap) has said it is considering a bid for housebuilder Countryside after two previous approaches for the London-listed firm were rejected.

The investor, which is one of Countryside’s biggest shareholders with a 9.2% stake, said it wants to engage with the company over a potential 295p-per-share offer for the shares it does not already own.

The move is expected to value the business at almost £1.5 billion.

Shares in Countryside have tumbled by more than half over the past year after it warned over profits and announced the departure of its chief executive earlier this year.

Last week, the Brentwood-based business swung to a £181.5 million pre-tax loss for the half-year to March, from a £85.4 million profit a year earlier.

The housebuilder and urban regeneration firm said it saw completions fall by almost a quarter for the period.

In-Cap said its possible offer represents a 31.4% premium on Countryside’s shares at the end of trading on Friday.

The suitor said it believes Countryside will be best positioned for a turnaround in performance as a private company.

Jeffrey Ubben, the founder and managing partner of In-Cap, said: “In-Cap was founded to support businesses which generate positive impact on the environment and society.

“We believe Countryside is meeting a critical societal need and, as a holder of approximately 9% of the issued share capital of Countryside, In-Cap believes Countryside is best positioned to serve this role and to succeed as a private company under ownership of investors with a long-term investment approach.

“In contrast, the board of directors of Countryside has presided over the flawed acquisition of Westleigh in 2018, a dilutive equity financing in 2020, and the appointment of a chief executive officer with little to no prior public company executive experience that oversaw overly ambitious expansion into new geographies and investment into excess manufacturing capacity that is now generating losses.

“For the reasons set out above, we believe our proposed offer represents a highly attractive premium for Countryside shareholders.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier