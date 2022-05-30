Jus-Rol takeover could see price rises and lower quality, warns CMA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jus-Rol takeover could see price rises and lower quality, warns CMA

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 9.43am
General Mills agreed the sale of Jus-Rol to Cerelia last year (Jus-Rol/PA)
The takeover of Jus-Rol by a rival pastry manufacturer could lead to higher prices and lower quality, the competition watchdog has warned.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has raised concerns over a potential decrease in competition due to Cerelia’s acquisition of Jus-Rol from US food giant General Mills.

Cerelia, the largest producer of bake-at-home products in the UK, agreed the deal last year for an undisclosed amount.

The CMA said the two firms represent two-thirds of the UK market, with products made by the two businesses being key competitors for space on supermarket shelves.

Following the deal, Cerelia will produce and sell both Jus-Rol products and its own private label products for supermarkets, which the CMA said will leave “retailers with fewer alternatives”.

The watchdog added: “The CMA is therefore concerned that the loss of the Jus-Rol business as an independent player could lead to increased prices to grocery retailers – and ultimately consumers – and lower quality products.”

It has called on the firms to submit proposals to address the competition concerns in the next five days or risk a more thorough Phase 2 investigation, which could ultimately lead to the deal being halted.

Sorcha O’Carroll, senior director of mergers, said: “Millions of people across the UK regularly use bake-at-home dough products, whether to rustle up a midweek pizza for dinner or to make breakfast pastries for their families on the weekend.

“Consumers should know they’re getting value for money and not overpaying for their grocery products, especially as the current cost-of-living crisis stretches people’s budget even further.

“That’s why we won’t hesitate to refer this investigation further if our concerns aren’t addressed.”

