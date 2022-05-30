Tank of diesel for typical family car reaches £100 for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tank of diesel for typical family car reaches £100 for first time

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 12.40pm
The average price of filling a typical family diesel car has hit £100 for the first time (Yui Mok/PA)
Drivers are being warned that “worse is sadly yet to come” on fuel prices after the average cost of filling a typical family diesel car hit £100 for the first time.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average price of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts was a record 182.7p on Saturday and 182.6p on Sunday.

That brought the cost of a full tank for a 55-litre diesel car to nearly £100.50.

Soaring fuel prices are a blow to families embarking on half-term getaways and people planning leisure trips over the four-day Platinum Jubilee bank holiday period which begins on Thursday.

Petrol prices are also at record levels.

The average price was 172.1p per litre on Saturday, rising to a new high of 172.7p on Sunday.

RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams said: “With crude oil prices consistently above 115 US dollars a barrel last week, worse is sadly yet to come just in time for the Jubilee bank holiday, particularly as petrol is now more expensive than diesel on the wholesale market.

“Due to the rapid rise in the cost of wholesale unleaded, retailers are now taking smaller margins on petrol but larger ones on diesel.

“If the wholesale price of petrol stays above diesel, we ought to see the current 10p-a-litre gap in average petrol and diesel forecourt prices narrow.

“If this doesn’t happen diesel drivers will be getting a raw deal, and with prices at these historic highs, every penny matters to drivers.”

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Diesel’s new record price is the latest nail in the coffin of the diesel car, after it had been demonised for its emissions in an urban environment.

“However, a diesel car’s 15%-20% better fuel consumption compared to a petrol equivalent out on the open road means less CO2 emissions, and would it make it more attractive were it not for the current higher cost of refuelling.”

