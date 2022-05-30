FTSE’s biggest players take wind out of index’s sails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FTSE’s biggest players take wind out of index’s sails

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 5.26pm
London’s biggest company, AstraZeneca, was among those whose shares fell on Monday (PA)
Without backing from Wall Street on Monday as US traders stayed home, the FTSE 100 managed only a small rise.

The index ended up by 14.6 points, hitting 7,600.06, a rise of less than 0.2%.

It was dragged down by some of its biggest components, meaning the rise was rather thin despite only 21 of the index’s approximately 100 companies being in the red.

Out of the top 10 biggest companies on the FTSE, six were in the bottom third of the index on Monday while none made it into the top third.

Among the heavier fallers was the largest firm on the index, drugs giant AstraZeneca, and cigarette maker British American Tobacco.

“The US drove the bounce last week and with the Americans at leisure today, the FTSE has found it almost impossible to maintain the bullish atmosphere,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“The limited morning gains have shrunk as the day has gone on, as investors struggle to find a reason to drive equities higher from here.

“All eyes will be on the US tomorrow to see if Wall Street can put new energy into the bounce or whether the usual pre-NFP (non-farm payrolls) nervousness will make an early appearance.”

In Europe, sentiment was better than for London’s top companies. The Dax in Frankfurt closed up 0.8% while France’s Cac 40 rose 0.7%.

Traders were home for Memorial Day in the US, so all markets were closed.

Against the dollar, the pound rose 0.09% to 1.2659 and 0.11% against the euro to 1.1744.

“European markets have got the week off to a positive start, helped by a strong Asia session after authorities in Shanghai said businesses could start to reopen on Wednesday June 1, as Omicron cases continued to fall,” said CMC Market analyst Michael Hewson.

“This optimism over an economic reopening in China helped push the Nikkei 225 to a three-week high.”

Monday kicked off what is set to be a quiet week for London’s company news ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Advertising firm S4 Capital, led by former WPP boss Sir Martin Sorrell, was one of the few companies with any results on Monday.

It grew ahead of forecasts over the last three months and expects demand to remain strong.

Revenue and profits have both jumped, the company reported to investors, who rewarded it with a 4.3% bump in shares.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Melrose Industries, up 6.65p to 135.65p, JD Sports, up 4.55p to 124.5p, Ocado, up 33.8p to 935.2p, RS Group, up 34p to 966.5p, and IAG, up 4.56p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Airtel Africa, down 8.1p to 151.8p, BAT, down 94.5p to 3,456p, Imperial Brands, down 27.5p to 1,769.5p, Aviva, down 6.2p to 434.7p, and AstraZeneca, down 112.0p to 10,468p.

