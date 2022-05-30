Attacks and abuse of shopworkers tripled during pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Attacks and abuse of shopworkers tripled during pandemic

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 12.04am
Retailers have reported a jump in violence against shop staff following the pandemic (Tesco/PA)
Retailers have reported a jump in violence against shop staff following the pandemic (Tesco/PA)

Violence and abuse against shopworkers more than tripled over the pandemic as they enforced social distancing and face mask restrictions, according to new figures.

Abuse levels soared despite far fewer shops being open due to the closure of non-essential stores for large parts of the year.

The British Retail Consortium said the number of incidents surged to 1,301 each day in the year to March 2021, from 455 per day a year earlier.

“These figures make particularly grim reading as they came at the height of the pandemic when the ‘hidden heroes’ of retail were working tirelessly to look after customers, keep shelves stocked and ensure orders were fulfilled,” said Helen Dickinson, chief executive of BRC.

“As our colleagues implemented Covid safety measures to keep the public safe, too many were met with hostility, abuse, threats and assault.”

The trade body said 125 of these daily incidents included “violence”.

While incidents of violence and abuse soared, only 4% of incidents resulted in a prosecution, the BRC said.

Retailers also reported a surge in the cost of dealing with retail crime, which leapt to £1.5 billion for the year.

Companies reported that this included £663 million lost due to customer theft and £715 million spent on crime prevention.

Earlier this year the UK Government introduced an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill which created a statutory aggravating factor to assaults committed against workers “providing a public service or performing a public duty”.

Similarly, Scotland introduced a specific offence for violence and abuse against retail workers last year.

Ms Dickinson added: “Violence must never be a part of the job.

“Those retail colleagues affected are our parents, our partners and our children, and they have suffered needlessly, just for doing their job.

“They can bear the emotional scars and carry the trauma for the rest of their lives.

“It is vital that the amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill helps to deter perpetrators, but this will require the police to take action and improve their response to incidents.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier