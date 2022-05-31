Kwarteng asks former Boston consultant to lead the competition watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Kwarteng asks former Boston consultant to lead the competition watchdog

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 12.45pm
Marcus Bokkerink will be grilled by MPs before taking on the role (BEIS/PA)
Marcus Bokkerink will be grilled by MPs before taking on the role (BEIS/PA)

Ministers have picked a new chairman from the business world to lead the UK’s competition watchdog after its outspoken former boss stepped down in frustration.

Marcus Bokkerink, a former consultant, was named as the preferred candidate of Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on Tuesday.

If selected, he will take the role as chair of the Competition and Markets Authority at a time of great change for the watchdog.

Formerly subservient to competition regulators in Brussels during the UK’s EU membership, the CMA is now planning a life of its own and needs to branch out.

The new chairman spent 30 years at Boston Consulting Group, ending up as a senior partner.

His experience is in contrast to former chairman Lord Andrew Tyrie, who was an MP for 20 years.

Lord Tyrie was for several years the chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, tenaciously grilling officials, ministers and businesses on their actions.

But he left the role at the helm of the CMA’s board in 2020, saying that the role was too limited.

There were also reports that he had been forced out by those at the CMA who were opposed to his reforms.

When he takes the reins, Mr Bokkerink will be a far less well-known entity than Lord Tyrie though MPs on the business committee will get to quiz him before his appointment.

What direction he might take the watchdog was not clear from the announcement that he had been selected.

On a LinkedIn page believed to be that of Mr Bokkerink he has written that “competition in any market is precious and more fragile than often assumed.

“It requires active vigilance to protect it.”

This is one of five lessons Mr Bokkerink said he has taken from his career.

Another is that “true competitive advantage drives returns, growth and economic value creation, in that order”.

Alongside his announcement as the preferred CMA chair, Mr Bokkerink said: “The CMA is a leader among its peers in promoting effective competition and protecting consumers.

“I am delighted to be asked to work with the outstanding team there and the board to help it fulfil its expanded responsibilities.”

He is an alumnus of Cambridge, SOAS and Harvard Business School.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Marcus will make an excellent addition to the CMA team, bolstering its work to promote competition and innovation to help grow our economy and ensure the best deals for consumers.

“There are many opportunities on the horizon and his appointment will help us to seize them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier