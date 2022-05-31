Buoyant Unilever helps save FTSE from global falls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Buoyant Unilever helps save FTSE from global falls

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 5.14pm
Unilever is one of the biggest companies on the FTSE 100. (Matthew Cooper/PA)
The FTSE 100 was bookended by two companies posting unusually big movements in opposite directions as it managed to eke out its fifth straight session in the green.

The index managed modest growth as the heft of Unilever, its best performer on Tuesday, managed to outweigh a plunge by retailer B&M.

By the end of the day the FTSE was up 7.6 points, or 0.1%, hitting 7,607.66.

Unilever’s big push upwards – shares rose 9.4% – was an unmistakable welcome for Nelson Peltz, an activist investor appointed to the consumer giant’s board on Tuesday.

Rumours of Peltz taking a stake in the firm have been swirling for months. The stake was confirmed at 1.5%, making his group one of Unilever’s biggest shareholders.

The share price seems to have moved whenever Peltz’s name was mentioned in recent months. He is widely credited with helping to turn around Unilever rival Procter & Gamble over recent years.

Unilever’s massive heft, it is one of the biggest companies on the FTSE, certainly helped to lift the market, but strong showing from the natural resources sector did not harm.

For Shell and BP the 1.6% rise in the price of a barrel of oil was a boon. Brent crude cost 123.66 dollars shortly before European markets closed.

But on the continent and in the US the oil price did not help them avoid a dip. By the end of the day the German Dax index had dropped 1.3% while Paris’s Cac 40 was 1.4% lower.

In New York, too, markets were lower. The S&P 500 was down 1.1% when the lights went out all over Europe and the Dow Jones had lost 1.2%.

“After yesterday’s tepid start to the week, European markets look set to finish a positive month on a weak note after another record high in EU CPI (Consumer Prices Index inflation) which saw prices rise more than expected in May to 8.1%,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

“This, combined with further upside pressure in oil prices has served as a dead weight on European markets today, with the FTSE 100 outperforming.

“Hawkish comments from Fed governor Christopher Waller yesterday also weighed on sentiment, pushing US yields sharply higher, putting him at odds with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic who suggested it might be worth looking at a pause in hiking rates in September.”

On currency markets the pound could buy 1.2601 dollars, a rise of 0.01%, or 1.1753 euros, down 0.08%.

B&M shareholders were left hurting on Tuesday as the business reported an unwelcome dip in sales.

Although a slowdown is to be expected as the UK came out of lockdown – B&M was an essential retailer – the latest figures show sales were more than 13% lower in the last eight weeks than a year ago.

“Management went on to warn that trading patterns were likely to remain unpredictable, which could see consumers prioritising spending away from higher margin products which is likely to see a dilution in margins more broadly,” said Mr Hewson.

Shares cratered after the announcement, and ended down over 15%.

The company also announced that it had promoted finance boss Alex Russo to chief executive after long-term boss Simon Arora announced his departure.

He has worked for Asda, Tesco and B&Q owner Kingfisher in the past.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Unilever, up 329.5p to 3,825p, Airtel Africa, up 2.8p to 154.6p, BT, up 3.3p to 187.25p, Harbour Energy, up 5.3p to 384.2p, and British American Tobacco, up 46p to 3,502p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were B&M, down 69.0p to 389.7p, Royal Mail, down 18.3p to 310.6p, IAG, down 7.4p to 127.64p, Fresnillo, down 35.0p to 774.2p, and Persimmon, down 77.0p to 2,177p.

