BT and Warner Bros Discovery sports deal faces CMA probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

BT and Warner Bros Discovery sports deal faces CMA probe

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 9.28am
A detail view of BT Sport branding on the ring rope at Leicester Arena (Nick Potts/PA)
A detail view of BT Sport branding on the ring rope at Leicester Arena (Nick Potts/PA)

The UK competition watchdog has started an investigation into BT’s sports merger deal with Warner Bros Discovery.

Earlier this month, the telecoms giant confirmed it sealed a joint venture deal with the Eurosport owner to create a combined sports broadcasting business in the UK and Ireland.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has now announced it will assess whether the move could “result in a substantial lessening of competition”.

The regulator told both businesses that it has until July 28 to make a decision in its initial phase 1 investigation.

It could then decide whether to launch a more in-depth Phase 2 probe, which could lead to the move being blocked or new terms which could address any competition concerns.

A BT spokesman said: “The CMA routinely looks at any proposed joint venture of this sort, so this is a normal part of the process.”

The 50-50 joint venture, worth around £540 million, will combine Premier League football rights with Eurosport to create a single brand.

BT first launched its BT Sport broadcasting service in 2013 and has rapidly grown the business by spending billions on football broadcasting rights, including for the UEFA Champions League.

However, the London-listed company launched a strategic review for BT Sport last year and considered a sale.

In February, it revealed it was in exclusive talks with Warner Bros Discovery over a deal.

BT said earlier this month that the joint venture could lead to a complete sale of the sports business further down the line.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier