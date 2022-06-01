Motorists warned of busy roads as Platinum Jubilee getaway begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Motorists warned of busy roads as Platinum Jubilee getaway begins

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 12.04am
Roads are expected to be busy as the Platinum Jubilee weekend begins (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Roads are expected to be busy as the Platinum Jubilee weekend begins (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Britain’s roads are expected to be busy as the four-day bank holiday weekend begins.

It comes as airports across the UK have struggled to cope with demand during half-term, with hopeful holidaymakers forced to wait in lengthy queues and some facing flight cancellations.

Some 10,794 flights are scheduled to depart from UK airports between Thursday and Sunday, but passengers will be wary of further disruption.

An estimated 19 million drivers are predicted to take to the roads at some point over the long Platinum Jubilee weekend, according to a survey by the AA.

Drivers should be prepared for delays around supermarkets and other shopping centres, according to AA president Edmund King.

Andy Marchant, traffic expert at location technology firm TomTom, warned that motorists can expect “high levels of congestion” on UK roads, and advised travelling before noon or after 8pm to avoid the worst of the queues.

City of London Police warned of road closures in the capital from Thursday evening until Friday afternoon due to the royals attending a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Meanwhile Jubilee street parties, expected to take place on Sunday, will see many roads closed.

There have been lengthy queues at some of Britain's airports during half-term (Stephen Jones/PA)
There have been lengthy queues at some of Britain’s airports already during half-term (Stephen Jones/PA)

A snap poll of a dozen councils by the Local Government Association, reported at the weekend, showed they had approved more than 1,000 street parties.

Extrapolated nationally, it could mean more than 16,000 celebratory bashes.

Amid continued chaotic scenes at Britain’s airports, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has warned aviation industry leaders they must “do their bit” to resolve problems.

Mr Shapps and aviation minister Robert Courts led what the Department for Transport (DfT) described as a “productive meeting” with industry figures representing airports, airlines and ground handling companies on Wednesday.

Mr Shapps warned that resourcing strains on the sector do “not excuse poor planning and overbooking flights that they (airlines) cannot service”.

He described scenes at airports with delays and cancellations as “heart-breaking” as some holidaymakers had hoped to take their first trips abroad after the pandemic.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps met with senior leaders from the aviation industry after chaotic scenes at airports (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps met with senior leaders from the aviation industry after chaotic scenes at airports (Gareth Fuller/PA)

More than 150 UK flights were cancelled on Wednesday.

Mr Shapps, who warned the aviation leaders that there cannot be a repeat of such disruption over the summer, also emphasised his concerns that airline passengers are being unfairly sold tickets for holidays they cannot go on.

He said he will continue to discuss options for introducing automatic refunds for passengers.

He said companies who have seen the most disruption “need to learn from those who ran services smoothly” and vowed to continue to monitor the situation closely.

He said he and Mr Courts “have made the changes needed to allow the sector to prepare for summer, but now we need industry to do their bit”.

He added: “We have been crystal clear – run services properly and according to schedule or provide swift, appropriate compensation. We do not want to see a repeat of this over the summer – the first post-Covid summer season – and will be meeting again in the coming weeks to understand the progress that is being made.”

The chief executive of Airlines UK, Tim Alderslade, said the problem is not “an airline issue or an airport issue or a Government issue”, but they all “ultimately have to work together to solve this”.

Those in attendance at the meeting included British Airways, easyJet and TUI Airways – all of which have seen cancellations – while airports represented included Gatwick, Birmingham, Bristol, Luton and Newcastle.

Aviation data firm Cirium said 377 flights from UK airports were cancelled in the seven days up to and including Tuesday.

The aviation industry is suffering from staff shortages after letting thousands of people go during the coronavirus pandemic.

Airlines and airports repeatedly called for sector-specific financial support during the Covid-19 crisis as Government travel restrictions suppressed demand.

They are now struggling to recruit new workers and have their security checks processed.

The DfT said the Government and aviation industry will form a working group ahead of the summer holidays to “work through issues of shared concern together”.

Mr Shapps and Mr Courts were said to have stressed during Wednesday’s meeting that the Government remains committed to supporting the sector and called for better packages to be offered within the industry to help build a resilient workforce to meet demand.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier