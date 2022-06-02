Cafe Rouge founder Karen Jones made a dame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cafe Rouge founder Karen Jones made a dame

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 3.52am
Karen Jones, executive chair at Prezzo and founder of Cafe Rouge, has been handed a damehood (Prezzo/PA)

Cafe Rouge founder Karen Jones has been recognised with a damehood for her contribution to the hospitality industry.

Ms Jones is one of a number of business leaders to appear on the Queen’s Birthday honours list.

Currently, Ms Jones is the executive chair of Italian restaurant chain Prezzo and also chairs fellow operators Hawksmoor and Mowgli.

Cafe Rouge in Wellington Street, London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The industry leader helped set up and float Theme Restaurants Ltd in her early twenties, before going on to launch French chain Cafe Rouge.

In the early 2000s Ms Jones led Spirit Group, one of the country’s biggest pub firms, before its £2.7 billion takeover by Punch Taverns in 2006.

“I’m deeply honoured and feel incredibly fortunate because I am keenly aware that such recognition is only possible because of unceasing work from many talented people to whom I am deeply indebted,” Ms Jones said.

“Business is fascinating and hospitality is my passion: to be recognised for services to both makes me want to be better and do more.

“Together we will continue to build hospitality’s appeal as a sought-after sector in which to work, which provides great jobs, training and skills for the new cohort of young women and men who have come into the sector in recent times and who will be our leaders and entrepreneurs of the future.”

Elsewhere, Ron Kalifa, chairman of Network International and former WorldPay CEO, has been knighted for services to the financial industry, technology and public service.

Mr Kalifa delivered an independent review of UK fintech on behalf of the Treasury last year.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot has also been knighted after leading the pharmaceutical giant through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Queen has also made Waterstones and Daunt Books boss James Daunt a CBE.

AstraZeneca chief Pascal Soriot (AstraZeneca/PA)

Steve Ingham, the chief executive of recruiter PageGroup who announced his plans to step down earlier this year, was also made a CBE for his contribution to business.

Elsewhere, Tom Joule, the founder and chief brand officer of clothing brand Joules becomes an OBE.

British Beer & Pub Association boss Emma McClarkin was also made an OBE for her contribution for the UK’s pub industry.

“I am delighted and humbled to receive this honour,” she said.

“It is truly wonderful to receive this recognition on behalf of the beer and pub sector and for the incredible work the British Beer and Pub Association have done throughout the pandemic and continue to do to support the sector I am so passionate about.”

