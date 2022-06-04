At least 20 easyJet flights cancelled as travel misery continues for passengers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
At least 20 easyJet flights cancelled as travel misery continues for passengers

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 5.52pm Updated: June 4 2022, 6.00pm
At least 20 easyJet flights have been cancelled at Gatwick airport (Matt Alexander/PA)
At least 20 easyJet flights have been cancelled following days of delays and cancellations from airlines across the UK’s airports.

The budget airline confirmed “a small portion” of flights were cancelled on Saturday, largely pointing to issues at London’s Gatwick airport and Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.

A total of 20 flights were listed as cancelled at Gatwick Airport on Saturday, while 17 were marked as delayed.

Queues at Gatwick South Terminal (Stephen Jones/PA)

A further 16 flights urged passengers to contact easyJet, suggesting they were also cancelled.

British Airways, Wizz Air and Vueling also had flights listed as cancelled or delayed from Gatwick on Saturday, but the numbers were significantly lower.

Meanwhile, the majority of flights for every airline at Schiphol airport were either listed as delayed or cancelled.

A spokeswoman for easyJet said: “easyJet will operate around 1,700 flights carrying around a quarter of a million customers each day over the bank holiday weekend, with a small proportion cancelled in advance either last week or overnight and (passengers were) informed of their options to rebook or receive a refund.

“Airlines continue to operate in a challenging environment including with air traffic control restrictions operating today at London Gatwick and issues with ground operations at several airports including at Amsterdam where the airport has requested airlines to cancel some flying today. As a result a small proportion of additional flights could be subject to disruption today.

“We fully understand the inconvenience this will have caused to our customers and we are very sorry for this.”

A Gatwick Airport spokesman said air traffic control restrictions are largely down to weather and staffing issues across Europe, and the airport is not the only one facing issues.

He said: “Poor weather and air traffic control issues across Europe are restricting the number of flights that can use European airspace and is causing significant delays and some cancellations at Gatwick.”

Passengers arrive at the South Terminal of Gatwick Airport (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Passengers planning to use the bank holiday for an overseas break have been blighted by travel chaos this week, with airlines cancelling more than 150 UK flights on Wednesday.

The aviation industry is suffering from staff shortages after letting thousands of people go during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Government met with senior leaders from the aviation industry including airports, airlines and ground handling companies to help tackle the issues.

