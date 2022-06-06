Talks between union and ScotRail to resume in drivers’ pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talks between union and ScotRail to resume in drivers’ pay dispute

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 2.48am
Talks are due to resume on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Talks between a train drivers’ union and ScotRail are due to resume on Monday in a dispute over pay which has seen more than 700 rail services cut.

Aslef last week rejected a 4.2% pay deal and warned that if an agreement cannot be reached, the union could ballot for industrial action.

The newly nationalised ScotRail introduced a temporary timetable in late May, cutting a third of services, due to the impact of drivers declining to work overtime or rest days as part of the dispute.

Kevin Lindsay, the union’s Scottish organiser, has said that he believes a deal is “close” and that the ball is in ScotRail’s court.

ScotRail train
ScotRail said the temporary timetable would provide more certainty for customers (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme last week, he said: “Aslef members have told us clearly this offer doesn’t meet their aspirations, the National Executive said it doesn’t meet the aspirations.

“So, we will sit down and negotiate and try and get a deal which is acceptable, and I look forward to meeting with ScotRail on Monday.

“If we get an improved offer, and acceptable offer, there will be no strike action. It’s as simple as that.

“The ball is clearly in ScotRail’s court now, they can come up with an improved offer using the money that is already there in this package.

“Let’s get a deal sorted, let’s get the railway running, that is what we want.”

ScotRail said it was “incredibly disappointed and frustrated” that Aslef bosses had rejected the improved pay offer.

At the weekend, it introduced a temporary timetable for Sundays, which followed the introduction of temporary timetables for the other days of the week.

The company said the temporary timetable would provide “greater certainty and reliability” for customers.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We are disappointed that Aslef, having given due consideration to the terms they negotiated, have decided to reject the very good offer on the table, an offer which is in part self-funded through increased revenue and efficiencies.

“While we understand any union’s desire to obtain the best deal possible for their members, the stark realities of the financial pressures we are facing across Government are evidenced by the Spending Review.

“We all need to work together to make nationalisation a success. Ministers are committed to ensuring that the railway unions are part of that success.

“However, to be part of the vision moving forward, the unions need to agree on a deal that is both fair and affordable, particularly in the context of wider public sector pay policy.”

