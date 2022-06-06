Car industry suffers second worst May in three decades By Press Association June 6 2022, 9.22am Only May 2020 – when the UK was in a coronavirus lockdown – was worse for the industry (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The UK’s automotive industry suffered its second weakest May in three decades, figures show. Just 124,394 new cars were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said. That was down 20.6% compared with the same month last year. It was the second lowest number of new cars registered in May since 1992. Only May 2020 – when the UK was in a coronavirus lockdown – was worse for the industry. The SMMT attributed the decline to shortages of components which are reducing vehicle availability “despite demand”. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Annual car sales forecast lowered by 9% amid semiconductor shortage Car production continues to fall, figures show These were the best-selling cars in March Car registrations fall 14.3% in March but EV sales continue to soar