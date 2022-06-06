Motorists suffer ‘shock and awe’ as petrol prices soar during half-term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motorists suffer ‘shock and awe’ as petrol prices soar during half-term

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 10.12am Updated: June 6 2022, 10.26am
Petrol prices soared by nearly 6p per litre over the half-term school holiday, new figures show (Joe Giddens/PA)
Petrol prices soared by nearly 6p per litre over the half-term school holiday, new figures show.

The AA said the average cost of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts was a record 177.9p on Sunday, up from 172.1p on Friday May 27.

This means filling a typical 55-litre family car with petrol has become around £3 more expensive.

Diesel prices rose from 182.7p per litre to 185.0p per litre over the same period.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Shock and awe is the only way to describe what has been happening at the pump during the half-term break.

“Little wonder that nearly half of drivers stayed at home for the Jubilee extended bank holiday.

“The forces behind the surge have been oil jumping back above 120 US dollars a barrel for the first time since late March, combined with petrol commodity prices being boosted by summer motoring demand.”

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams described the record fuel prices as “frightening”.

“With oil now above 120 US dollars a barrel and sterling still at 1.2 US dollars, worse is still to come,” he said.

“Sadly, we expect to see the average price of petrol break through the 180p mark this week, with diesel moving further towards 190p.

“More radical government intervention is urgently needed, whether that’s in the form of a further reduction in fuel duty or a VAT cut.

“As it is, drivers surely won’t be able to cope unless something is done to help.

“This is fast becoming a national crisis for the country’s 32 million car drivers as well as countless businesses.”

