‘Jubilee jump’ in shopper footfall for UK high streets

The Jubilee Bank Holiday gave UK high streets a much-needed lift as shopper footfall surged, according to new figures.

BRC-Sensormatic IQ data revealed that total UK footfall increased by 6.9% over the long weekend, compared with the average for May 2022.

Meanwhile, total footfall for the whole week increased by 17.1% as retail hotspots benefited from the school holidays.

It came despite wider pressure on consumer spending as inflation continues to soar, with major rises in household bills.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “The public took to the streets for the Jubilee celebrations, with retail footfall enjoying significant improvements over the early parts of the long weekend.

“More people hit the shops, with many on the hunt for Jubilee decorations, garden accessories and new outfits.

“Thursday saw the best footfall as the public readied for a weekend of celebrations, from street parties to festivals.

“It was great to see so many people out celebrating and shopping at their favourite local destinations – a welcome boost for retail businesses reliant on store performance, particularly on the high street.”

High streets had a particularly strong showing, with the data revealing that footfall increased by 3.1% compared with the May average.

Thursday footfall grew by 45.6% against the average, while shopper numbers also increased by 44.4% on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, footfall fell below average levels on both Saturday and Sunday.

Andy Sumpter, retail consultation at Sensormatic Solutions, said: “Retailers experienced a ‘Jubilee jump’ in footfall, as the celebrations prompted shopper traffic on the high street to rise.

“Whether it was people stocking up on supplies for the bank holiday weekend, attending street parties or using the extra public holidays to socialise with friends and family, retail benefited from welcome ambient footfall from the celebrations.”