Gas producer Serica to offset ‘large element’ of windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Gas producer Serica to offset ‘large element’ of windfall tax

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 11.46am
Oil and gas companies which invest in the UK can escape most of the new windfall tax (Jane Barlow/PA)
Oil and gas companies which invest in the UK can escape most of the new windfall tax (Jane Barlow/PA)

One of the UK’s biggest gas producers has said it will be able to offset a “large element” of the new windfall tax that the Government has put on North Sea explorers.

Serica Energy said it is planning to spend around £60 million on two projects in 2022, which will help it save on its tax bill.

The Government said last month that it would add an extra 25% tax to what is already paid by oil and gas producers in the North Sea.

Unsurprisingly this hit the share price of some companies, including Serica, which produces around 5% of the UK’s gas annually.

The value of the firm’s shares dropped by more than a fifth in the days following the news.

But ministers also left a door open, allowing companies like Serica to reduce their tax bill by 91.25p for every £1 they invest in the UK.

Serica said it expects its £60 million investment “to be eligible towards this tax saving”.

“This will offset a large element of the Energy Profits Levy that would otherwise be payable on Serica’s profits this year,” the business said on Monday.

Chief executive Mitch Flegg said: “Our established strategy of investing in our portfolio to enhance production and create greater value means that Serica is well placed to take advantage of the investment incentives included in the Levy.

“We have built a strong cash position and balance sheet and this, combined with strong cash flows and being a current taxpayer, gives us the leverage and resources to do so.”

But he still aimed some veiled criticism at the Government’s plans, as the business said “fiscal instability” is unwelcome.

“Although Serica has financial strength, our industry operates within unusually long investment horizons against a backdrop of often highly volatile commodity markets and business cycles,” Mr Flegg said.

“We therefore encourage policymakers to consider the importance of fiscal stability in enabling government and industry to meet the mutually set objectives of sustaining investment in the UKCS at a level capable of ensuring security of oil and gas supply in volatile markets and delivering energy transition targets.”

Serica’s shares jumped around 10% following the news.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier