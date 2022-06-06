New Look boss Nigel Oddy to step down from fashion firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Look boss Nigel Oddy to step down from fashion firm

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 11.56am
Fashion retailer New Look has confirmed chief executive Nigel Oddy will step down (Mike Egerton/PA)
The boss of New Look has announced he will stand down from the high street fashion chain.

Nigel Oddy, who led the company during a restructuring process following the impact of the pandemic, confirmed he will step down as chief executive.

The retailer, which has about 400 stores, returned to profitability in recent months following the toll of the pandemic.

Mr Oddy joined New Look in April 2019 as chief operating officer, following roles running House of Fraser and The Range.

He was promoted to chief executive in December that year and was in charge as the company undertook a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) restructuring process and closed 39 stores.

New Look said the process to identify his successor “is currently well-advanced” and it plans to make a further announcement in due course.

Mr Oddy said: “With the business having successfully come through Covid and with a solid platform now in place for future growth, this is the right moment for me to step down as chief executive.

“I am hugely proud of how this business and its people have pulled together over the past three years, and I have no doubt that all our New Look colleagues will achieve great success in the years ahead.”

Mike Coupe, chairman of New Look, said: “I would like to thank Nigel for his hard work and leadership over the past three years.

“He has been instrumental in ensuring that New Look is on the firm footing it is today and he leaves the business with strengthened operational foundations in place.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to wish him every future success.”

