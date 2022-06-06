£1.7bn withdrawn from ATMs as people celebrated Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£1.7bn withdrawn from ATMs as people celebrated Platinum Jubilee

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 5.18pm
The crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Last week saw the busiest Wednesday for cash machine withdrawals since before the coronavirus pandemic, although Sunday was quieter for withdrawals than expected, according to ATM network Link (Ben Stansall/PA)
Last week saw the busiest Wednesday for cash machine withdrawals since before the coronavirus pandemic, according to ATM network Link.

Across the UK, £1.7 billion was withdrawn between Monday last week and Sunday as people celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Link said Wednesday was not only the busiest day of last week but the busiest Wednesday it has seen since before the pandemic, with £322 million withdrawn as people geared up to celebrate the bank holiday.

Graham Mott, director of strategy at Link said: “It was a busy Jubilee weekend for ATM withdrawals across the UK.

“Our data shows that the busiest day was the Wednesday (June 1) ahead of the celebrations with £322 million withdrawn as people got ready for the long weekend.

“To put that into context, on Wednesday May 25, only £216 million was withdrawn.

“Of course, alongside the parades, street parties and wider gatherings, it wouldn’t have been a proper British bank holiday without the weather intervening.

“Sunday was much quieter than we expected with only £143 million withdrawn, possibly down to drizzle and rain in large parts of the country, but in any case it didn’t seem to dampen people’s moods and many seem to have followed the events on TV.”

