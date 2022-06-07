Ted Baker shares slump after chosen bidder walks away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Ted Baker shares slump after chosen bidder walks away

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 9.18am
The sale of Ted Baker looks to be in doubt (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
The sale of Ted Baker looks to be in doubt (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Ted Baker has seen its shares plunge by more than a fifth after the frontrunner to take over the fashion chain pulled out of the running in the latest blow to its sale plans.

Ted Baker said its preferred bidder told the group on Monday evening that it would not be going ahead with an offer.

The retailer insisted this was not linked to the bidder’s review of its books under so-called due diligence.

It said it will now consider pressing ahead with other offers it has recently received as it seeks to get the sale process back on track.

But its shares slumped by as much as 23% at one stage as the sale looked to be in doubt, coming just two weeks after private equity suitor Sycamore also bowed out.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investors, said: “Ted Baker already had a difficult time with another potential acquirer after US private equity firm Sycamore Partners issued three takeover proposals but eventually walked away, leading to a plunge in its share price.

“With record low UK consumer confidence, the cost-of-living crisis, the possibility of a recession and shaky equity markets, it is understandable that Ted Baker is desperate for a buyer and explains why investors are shunning the stock this morning.”

Ted Baker, which has nearly 400 locations, launched a formal sale process in April after Sycamore had made a series of approaches for the brand and following interest from a number of other interested buyers.

The third approach by Sycamore valued the retailer at around £254 million.

It represents a significant fall from the company’s peak, when it was valued at round £1.5 billion.

Ted Baker was among luxury retailers hammered by the pandemic, but it had also gone into Covid in a weak spot following years of decline and is in the middle of a plan to revamp the business.

Most notably, founder and chief executive Ray Kelvin stepped away from his position after accusations of inappropriate behaviour.

Mr Kelvin, who denies the allegations, is still a shareholder in the business, which he set up in Glasgow in 1988.

The retailer recently revealed that it remained in the red in 2021-22, but cut its losses thanks to the return of parties and office work boosting sales.

It reported a pre-tax loss of £44.1 million for the year to January 29, compared with a £107.7 million loss in the previous year.

It said this was driven by 20.5% increase in revenues to £428.2 million as it benefited from the easing of pandemic restrictions in some countries and a jump in online sales.

