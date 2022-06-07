Biffa ponders £1.4bn bid from US firm amid potentially costly HMRC probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Biffa ponders £1.4bn bid from US firm amid potentially costly HMRC probe

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 9.32am
Waste management company Biffa has signalled it would be willing to accept a potential £1.4bn bid from a US investor, as it faces a potentially costly HMRC probe (Rui Vieira/PA)
Waste management company Biffa has signalled it would be willing to accept a potential £1.4 billion bid from a US investor.

The company also revealed it is under investigation by HM Revenue and Customs, a probe which could ultimately cost as much as £153 million.

The business said HMRC is concerned about whether it has met landfill tax rules.

Biffa said it “strongly refutes HMRC’s concerns” but is co-operating with its inquiries.

It has not yet received a formal tax claim from the authority, but said there are a range of possible outcomes which make it difficult to calculate the future cost of the investigation.

“The potential liability could range from approximately £170,000 … up to a possible maximum of approximately £153 million … plus penalties and interest,” it said.

Biffa said HMRC is concerned about whether the waste management company has met landfill tax rules (Rui Vieira/PA)

Biffa said Energy Capital Partners (ECP), which says it invests in sustainable businesses, has indicated it would be willing to offer 445p per share for Biffa.

The board said it has “carefully evaluated” the proposal and considered the impact of the HMRC probe on whether the deal is worthwhile.

“The board of Biffa has concluded that, should a firm offer be made on the same financial terms as the proposal, it would be minded to recommend it to Biffa shareholders,” it said.

ECP is now being given the material it needs to do due diligence on Biffa.

The company delayed its results because of the proposal. They were meant to be published next week, but will now wait until the end of the month instead.

Biffa said it is still trading well and the underlying performance is in line with the board’s expectations.

It is mitigating the impact on inflation, bosses added.

Shares rose more than 28%, but fell well short of the 445p proposal, trading at 416.85p on Tuesday.

