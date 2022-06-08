WH Smith names former Direct Line boss Annette Court as chairwoman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WH Smith names former Direct Line boss Annette Court as chairwoman

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 8.50am
Retailer WH Smith has named Annette Court as its new chairwoman to replace Henry Staunton when he retires after nine years in the post (PA)
Retailer WH Smith has named Annette Court as its new chairwoman to replace Henry Staunton when he retires after nine years in the post.

The high street chain said Ms Court – who is currently chairwoman at insurer Admiral Group – will join the board as a non-executive director and chair-designate on September 1 before succeeding Mr Staunton on December 1.

She was chief executive of the Direct Line Group between 2001 and 2006, when she also sat on the executive management committee of its then-owner Royal Bank of Scotland.

Ms Court also previously headed up the Europe general insurance division at Zurich Financial Services for three years.

She joins chief executive Carl Cowling at the helm of WH Smith, which has more than 1,100 stores across its UK high street and travel arm.

The travel division includes more than 580 travel stores at airports, hospitals, railway stations and motorway service areas, while there are around 560 sites in the high street business.

Ms Court said: “I am very excited to have the opportunity to succeed Henry as chair of WH Smith in its 230th year.

“I look forward to working with Carl and the management team to grow the business and take advantage of the many exciting opportunities that lie ahead.”

Mr Staunton said it has been a “privilege” to serve as chairman.

“Henry has played a key role in contributing to the company’s success and I would like to wish him well for the future,” added Mr Cowling.

The group recently revealed its return to profit thanks to a marked bounce back in its travel business.

It reported pre-tax profits of £18 million for the six months to the end of February, compared with a £38 million loss in the same period a year earlier.

The travel business saw a 125% rise in revenue to £338 million over the six months.

In the UK, which is WH Smith’s biggest travel market, revenue in the unit was up 139%.

Revenue from WH Smith’s high street shops remained unchanged at £270 million.

